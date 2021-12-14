2021 Tablet Holiday Shopping Guide: Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—a great moment to share with your loved ones. A great moment to connect and a great moment to get your hands on a new tablet. There are tons of options to choose from, as 2021 has been an interesting year for the tech world. We have seen how companies have managed to keep launching new and outstanding products amid the ongoing chip shortage, forcing companies to take some bold decisions that ended up in amazing results.

However, you may want some pointers that will help you to choose which is the best tablet for you. First, you have to have a clear idea of what you want and what you want to do with your new device. Are you a creator? Are you an artist? Do you love to consume content on the go? Do you want a device to replace your laptop? There are several things to consider. But don’t worry, we have your back, and we will help you to find the best option for you or for that loved one you want to surprise with an excellent present.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro The best over-all Apple’s latest and most powerful 11-inch iPad Pro packs the amazing Apple M1 processor under the hood. Its display is simply beautiful, plus you get a 12MP primary Wide camera, a 10MP Ultra-wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR experience, an all-day battery life, Apple Pencil Gen-2 support, and up to 2TB of storage space. Apple iPad Air Runner-up The latest Apple iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color. It may not be as potent as the Pro variants, but you get more than enough power with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. You also get a Touch ID sensor embedded on the power button, up to 10 hours of battery life, and you also get support for the latest Apple accessories. Unfortunately, you can also get up to 256GB of storage space. Apple iPad mini Perfect portable Tablet The Apple iPad mini managed to hit the sweet spot between a large smartphone and a small tablet. This device could easily replace your smartphone if you choose to go for the more expensive model with LTE support. It provides stereo sound when used in landscape mode, and you and you also get Apple Pencil Gen-2 support, which means that you can also use it to take notes, draw or do anything you want, thanks to its Apple A15 Bionic chip and its 10-hour battery life. Apple iPad Gen 9 Apple on a budget The most affordable iPad from Apple is still a great option. This model features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, up to 256GB storage, a decent 8MP camera, and it now comes with Gen-1 Apple Pencil and Apple’s Smart Keyboard. It is a bit larger than the iPad Mini and not as potent either, but believe me. This is a great tablet when compared to most Android options in the market. It will also allow you to take notes, draw, and get creative with what you love. Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Samsung’s Best There are tons of Android tablets to choose from, but if you want one of the best options in the market, you will have to opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. You may not say that it is the best option to carry around, as it features a massive 12.4-inch AMOLED display and quad speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos. This means that it will be an amazing option to watch your favorite movies, shows, and whatever you want. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Big Screen on a Budget This option is more budget-friendly since it usually starts at $529 when it is not on sale, but that is still better than paying more than $1,000 on the Plus variant when it is not on sale. It comes with a 12.4-inch display with 2560x1600 resolution, an Octa-Core Qualcomm SM7225 processor, and up to 256GB storage space. This model also packs a stylus inside the box, which means that you will also be able to draw, sketch, take notes, and more on this tablet. Fire HD 10 Plus tablet Amazon’s Best If you’re looking for some of the best bang-for-buck tablets in the market, you will have to check out everything Amazon has to offer with its Fire tablet lineup. First up. The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet features up to 64GB storage space, a decent 10.1-inch display with 1080p Full HD resolution, a long-lasting battery that will go for up to 12-hours, wireless charging, and the best part is that this model lets users expand storage space all the way up to 1TB via microSD card. Fire HD 8 tablet The Most Affordable Smaller displays also mean lower price tags, and this is the case with the Amazon Fire HD8 that will be a great present for your friends or family if you don’t want to break the bank. It usually sells for $90, but it is constantly on sale, so that you can get one for as low as $55. It comes with an 8-inch HD display, and as it was designed for portable entertainment, as you will have a larger canvas to watch your favorite content. Additionally, you can get this model with up to 64GB internal storage and increase it up to 1TB via a microSD card. Fire 7 Kids tablet For the Kids If you’re looking to get a new tablet for your kids, the Fire 7 Kids tablet may be the best choice for you. It has a $100 price tag, but you can usually find it for under $60. This and every other Kid’s tablet model comes inside a Kid-Proof Case that will keep the device safe. It is designed for kids between the age of 3 and 7, and the best part is that it comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee that will replace your tablet if it ever breaks, no questions asked. Plus, you get parental control via the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Our Top Pick

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

You may be wondering why we included the 11-inch and not the 12-inch iPad Pro model in this selection. But the reason is quite simple; the smaller variant is smaller and easier to take wherever you want. It has the same processor, RAM, and storage options as the larger variant and the same features, and it is a bit more affordable. You can find the latest 11-inch iPad Pro for as low as $749 if you’re lucky enough to catch a deal. This option will get you the Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB storage. You can get the entry-level variant for as low as $900 after regular $99 savings at Amazon.com if you want LTE support. We are just waiting for Apple to make the iPad the perfect MacBook replacement. You can use this tablet with the Apple Pencil and the latest Magic Keyboard to make this the ideal productivity tool.

The Next Best Option

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

You will be lucky to get one of these devices for the holidays. The latest iPad Air model offers some of the amazing features found in the iPad Pro models. However, it packs a less powerful processor under the hood and fewer storage options to choose from, which means you will also see a more affordable price tag. This model is usually getting $49 discounts so that you can pick up the 64GB, Wi-Fi-only model for about $550, and the best part is that you have five different color options. You get up to 10 hours of battery life, Touch ID for biometric authentication, a single 12MP shooter in the front, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for your calls or selfies. You also get support for the latest Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Still a Great Choice

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE may be an excellent alternative for those interested in an Android tablet. You get a large 12.4-inch canvas, Qualcomm’s SM7225 processor, a long-lasting battery life, an S Pen included in the box, and more great features for as low as $430 depending on available discounts. This model usually sells for $530, making it more affordable than most iPad alternatives, and the extra screen real estate will be great if you don’t plan on moving around with your tablet that much. Whatever the case, you get four different color options to choose from. You can also get the 256GB model if you don’t mind paying a bit more, $550 to be more accurate, if you take advantage of the ongoing $130 discount at Amazon.com or get it for less at Samsung.com when you trade-in an eligible device.

You can also check out other selections that are currently available at Pocketnow.com, where we have listed the best smartphones, wearables, and tech gifts that are now available for the holiday season. That way, you will make sure that your or your loved one will have one of the best devices of 2021.