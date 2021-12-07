2021 MacBook Pro cannot charge when shut down, users reporting issues with SD Card as well

Apple released its new 2021 MacBook Pro last month. Now that the laptops have made it to the customer's hands, users have been reporting about the issues that are present on the new models. A few days, some users reported about the issue when the MacBook won't charge when the lid was closed. And now, some users are reporting other charging issues and issues with the SD card slot.

According to a report from MacRumors, multiple users are reporting about the issues with the SD card slot. Different people are reporting different issues with the SD card. Some describe the experience with the SD card as “super flakey” as the machine takes more than one minute to recognize the card. Some users say that the Finder app on the Mac crashes when the MacBook is trying to read an SD card. On the MacRumors forum, people reported the issue as:

It’s very frustrating. I was hoping that import from SD card including preview of images would be quick on my new 14″ MBP. I have a fairly new 64GB SD card which had been working fine. But Photos on the MBP using the internal SD card slot takes minutes to show photos and sometimes crashes half way through. Sometimes the Finder crashes too.

Same issues with 14" M1 Pro. Just seems to be super flakey and inconsistent. Half the time it'll recognize the card successfully (though it takes anywhere from 30s to 1m) and half the time it'll throw an error. These are all Sandisk Ultra cards, both XC and HC, that were formatted in my camera. I tried reformatting them w/ the MBP and that didn't seem to make a difference. All my cards work as expected in my 3 other USB card readers.

In some cases, people think that the SD card is faulty. But it seems that it isn't the case as the "SD card reader over USB-C works when the SD card slot does not." People have contacted about the issue, and the Cupertino giant says a fix is coming soon.

Charging issues with the 2021 MacBook Pro

In addition to the SD card issue, people are also experiencing issues with charging on the new MacBook Pro models. People are reporting that their Mac refuses to charge when the machine is "completely shut down." A Reddit user has reported an issue wherein the MagSafe connector on the MacBook Pro "repeatedly" turns on and off when the Machine is shut down. Apple provided a fix to the user which apparently didn't work. Since then, Apple has provided the following statement to the user:

Please know that Apple is aware of the issue and investigating. And based on the instruction given by Apple, please keep your macOS updated and do one of the following: Charge the computer while in sleep mode Charge the computer with the lid open Attach the MagSafe cable first, before shutting down the computer.

Going by Cupertino's previous record, the issues should be addressed in the upcoming updates. Do you face any any issue with your new MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac