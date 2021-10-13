Apple announced its second Fall event for 2021, the ‘Unleashed’ event, yesterday. The event is scheduled to take place next Monday, i.e., October 18, at 1 PM ET. Ahead of the event, leaker @dylandkt revealed a number of features we could expect from the upcoming MacBook Pro. He claimed that the 2021 M1X MacBook Pro would feature a mini LED display, smaller bezels, a 1080p webcam, and new charging brick. In a follow-up to the previous leaks, the leaker Dylan has revealed some more specs about the M1X MacBook Pro.

Dylan says that the 2021 MacBook Pro models will not feature a Touch Bar. He says that Apple will drop the Touch Bar with MacBook Pro that’s going to be announced at the ‘Unleashed’ event. Instead, the MacBook will feature an HDMI slot, an SD card slot, and MagSafe charging. Apple dropped its MagSafe charging method when it switched to the new design with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for USB C. However, it seems Apple is on its way to re-introduce MagSafe charging to the MacBook with the M1X models.

There will be no more Touch Bar.

We will be getting HDMI, SD Card Slot, and MagSafe on these MacBook Pro's.

Support for more than 1 display is coming as well. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

In addition to dropping Touch Bar, Dylan also says that the 2021 MacBook Pro could also feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaker says that Apple was testing the 120Hz refresh rate on MacBook Pro earlier this year, but he’s “no idea” if it’s coming or not. In addition, Dylan also says that support for more than one display is coming as well.

Apple’s second fall event is just days away now. So, we won’t have to wait too long to know if these claims are true or not. What are your expectations from the upcoming MacBook Pro models? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter