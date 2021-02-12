LG Gram laptops are known for their lightweight and slim form factor. And at CES 2021, LG expanded its lineup with the announcement of 2021 version of its LG Gram laptops. The series consists of five laptops including the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P), and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P). These are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. Unlike the size, they have a common 16:10 display.

Now, the company has announced the availability of its 2021 LG Gram laptops. It starts at $999 for the Gram 14. The Gram 16 starts at 1,299, and the Gram 17 will cost you $1,799. These are available starting today. The 2-in-1 variants of Gram 14 and Gram 16 will be made available in mid-March starting at $1,699 (i7, 16GB, 1TB) and $1,499 (i5, 16GB, 512GB), respectively.

The 2021 LG Gram 17, 16, and 14 have different display sizes and batteries, but the internal specs remain the same. They feature an IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. They are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. As for the memory, they have 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen 3×2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen2x1, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a headphone port.

2021 LG Gram 14 2-in-1

The 2021 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) feature touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The processor, RAM options, and storage remain the same. For connectivity, they also come with Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen3x2 ports (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), a single USB 3.2 Gen2x1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD/ UFS port, and a headphone jack.