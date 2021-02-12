LG Gram 2021

LG Gram laptops are known for their lightweight and slim form factor. And at CES 2021, LG expanded its lineup with the announcement of 2021 version of its LG Gram laptops. The series consists of five laptops including the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P), and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P). These are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. Unlike the size, they have a common 16:10 display. 

Now, the company has announced the availability of its 2021 LG Gram laptops. It starts at $999 for the Gram 14. The Gram 16 starts at 1,299, and the Gram 17 will cost you $1,799. These are available starting today. The 2-in-1 variants of Gram 14 and Gram 16 will be made available in mid-March starting at $1,699 (i7, 16GB, 1TB) and $1,499 (i5, 16GB, 512GB), respectively.

The 2021 LG Gram 17, 16, and 14 have different display sizes and batteries, but the internal specs remain the same. They feature an IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. They are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. As for the memory, they have 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen 3×2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen2x1, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a headphone port. 

2021 LG Gram
2021 LG Gram 14 2-in-1

The 2021 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) feature touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The processor, RAM options, and storage remain the same. For connectivity, they also come with Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen3x2 ports (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), a single USB 3.2 Gen2x1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD/ UFS port, and a headphone jack. 

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Apple M1 MacBook Pro 2 Months Later – ALMOST Living The Dream!
If you’re in the market for the best laptop I can recommend right now, this M1 MacBook Pro is a pretty complete package.
Microsoft Surface Laptops and several LG monitors are also on sale
Check out the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops and convertibles that feature the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and more
Apple’s 27-inch iMac, the Surface Go 2 and more are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H Photo Video, where we find the latest 27-inch Apple iMac, gaming peripherals and more