We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Savings let you grab a new Galaxy device for just $445, is you go for the Galaxy A71 5G. This device is usually priced at $600, meaning you get a $155 discount.

If you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can also get the Galaxy S20 FE that’s getting $100 savings. This leaves the device at just $600, and you get six color options to choose from, as the discount is applied to every single variant. Both devices arrive with 128GB storage space, and they’re also 5G enabled. However, you may also want to consider Samsung’s offerings, as you can get the Galaxy S20 FE starting at $415 and the Galaxy A71 from $450 when you trade in an eligible device over at Samsung.com.

Moving on to more premium flagships, we find that the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are $300 off, which leaves them at $900 and $1,100, respectively. The Galaxy S20+ is available in three Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black, and Cloud blue with 128GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also comes with 128GB storage, and it’s available in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray only. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will only find the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as the other variants have sold out. And you can get yours for just $600.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale. You can grab the vanilla version for just $800 or go Ultra for $1,100 if you want to get yours from Amazon. Both devices come with a $200 discount and 128GB storage space. However, you can get the same devices for $400 and $700, respectively.

Finally, if you’re looking for a new foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for $1,000 with up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an eligible device. The Galaxy Z Flip is also up for grabs starting at $400 in the LTE-only version or get 5G support for $550.