There were some rumors going around claiming that the next generation of iPhone series may be called “iPhone 12S”, mainly because number 13 stands for bad luck. It would not be surprising to see a large company opt out from using numbers that can mean bad luck or have a negative meaning, but this isn’t expected to happen this time.

According to the Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), Apple will stick to its current naming scheme and use iPhone 13 and the currently existing names, such as “mini”, “Pro”, “Pro Max” for the entire lineup. The report says that the “supply chain” has confirmed this, as well as other other sources.

The following is from the report (machine translated):

“Apple’s new ‌iPhone‌ this year has entered the countdown stage of stocking, and the supply chain has reported that this year’s new phone will be named ‌iPhone 13‌. In the assembly order allocation, Hon Hai (2317) is still the big winner, including all orders for the top 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. , 68% of the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ is also handled by Hon Hai, and about 60% of the orders for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro are also taken by Hon Hai, assisting Hon Hai in the second half of the peak season camp. According to the supply chain, this year’s new ‌iPhone‌ will return to the situation announced in September of the previous year. The foundry will start shipping in the third quarter, and the peak of the pull will fall in the fourth quarter. Apple will launch four new models, namely the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌. Pro Max, 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models, also named ‌iPhone 13‌.”

It would not have been surprising to see Apple opt for the iPhone 12S name, since this year’s devices are not supposed to have any significant design changes, however the notch is expected to be smaller, the camera sensor and the bump to be bigger, and the Pro models might be slightly thicker, due to a larger battery. The larger battery would certainly help a high-refresh rate display to keep the lights on for longer, but all we can do is guess and go by what we’ve heard so far. We have seen a few dummy units so far of the iPhone 13 series and also heard that the ultra-wide angle camera will feature autofocus. Price and storage is expected to remain the same, and we should expect the new iPhone 13 series to launch sometime in the third week of September.