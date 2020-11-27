We have received several rumors concerning a new iPad Pro refresh. Some claim that it will include new mini-LED displays, with different opinions about when they may launch. We have also heard rumors saying that these new devices will feature 5G connectivity, and the latest report seems to confirm these rumors.

The latest report from Digitimes claims that next year’s new iPad Pro lineup may arrive with 5G mmWave support. The publication believes that these high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be the one to include this feature, with a possibility to see this technology extending to the smaller 11-inch model.

Now, this will only happen if Apple manages to be successful in developing its own mmWave antenna in package modules for next year’s iPhone 13, as these AiP modules would also be able to arrive under the hood of next year’s iPad Pros.

“The self-sufficiency in design and development of AiP modules also means that Apple’s next-generation high-end iPad products to be released in 2021 may also come with mmWave technology, said the sources.”

Indeed, they don’t mention the iPad Pro per se, but it is clear that these are the higher-end iPads, since 5G is a feature that first made its way to premium devices because of its production costs.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned that these new mini-LED iPad Pros will begin production in the fourth quarter of 2020, so we are also expecting them to be launched sometime in the first half of 2021. It is believed that Apple is also getting ready to deliver six new mini-LED devices, out of which, we may also get a new 16-inch and a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the second half of 2021.

We have also received rumors that Apple may also be working on Intel variants of its new MacBooks, but why would you go for an Intel-powered Mac, if the latest M1 Macs are embarrassing almost every other laptop in the market.

Source: MacRumors

Via: Digitimes