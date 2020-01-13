Apple fans are finally getting 5G. However, last week we saw a report that suggested that this year’s iPhones would only support sub-6Ghz 5G. This isn’t really that bad since it meant that they would get faster data speeds than the ones in LTE, but it wasn’t going to be as fast as mmWave 5G. Luckily for everybody, a new report by Ming-Chi Kuo tells us otherwise.

Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said in a report that only four of 2020 iPhones were going to include 5G, but his latest note says that they will all support both bands.

We believe that Apple will release new iPhones that support mmWave and Sub-6GHz iPhones at the same time in 2H20. Because 5G iPhones are divided into Sub-6GHz and Sub-6GHz + mmWave models, the complexity of new product development is higher, which is also beneficial to Fuzhikang Group of NRE.

According to our latest survey, the development of the Sub-6GHz + mmWave iPhone is progressing as scheduled, and it is expected to ship at the end of 3Q20 or early 4Q20.

We have also heard rumors that give us at least four iPhones with OLED displays and one with an LCD screen. It is also believed that 5G and a new design that resembles the iPhone 4 and 5 will also help boost sales by 10%. Now, we only have to wait for carriers to make their 5G networks available in most of the US.

Source 9to5Mac

Via MacRumors