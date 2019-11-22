We recently received information that gave Apple the 5G crown for next year. That may be hard to believe, but a recent note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo could give us more reasons to understand this logic. It seems that all 2020 iPhone models will include 5G connectivity and improved antennas.

New predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo said that the upcoming 2020 iPhones will make for 15% to 20% of new iPhone shipments during the second half of the year. This is because Kuo believes that all the upcoming iPhones will include 5G modems from Qualcomm that will support both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. In other words, the iPhones would interoperate well with all 5G cell towers in the United States. The new antennas would also use Liquid Crystal Polymer, and this material performs consistently across different temperatures with very low loss of reception. This new technology will take up 70-75% of all future iPhones because the iPhone 7 series has been discontinued, iPhone XR shipments will decline, and all the upcoming 2020 iPhones will include LCP antennas.

Source: 9to5Mac