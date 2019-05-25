Apple to bring back Touch ID on 2020 iPhones with a full-screen version?

The 2019 iPhones aren’t even official yet, and the rumor mill is yet to point out all of their features, but we are already hearing about 2020 iPhones, and what they might bring to the table. MacRumors is citing a Barclays analyst who is making some predictions regarding next year’s iPhones.

While the 2019 models will be a point iteration with minimal design changes, aside from the addition of extra cameras on the back, the 2020 versions will bring more significant changes. We already heard about 5G capabilities, thanks to Qualcomm’s modem chips, but the report is also talking about 3D sensing via the rear camera system, something that has also been rumored before.

Interestingly, the report mentions the acoustic fingerprint technology, which could allow for full-screen Touch ID. As this in-display fingerprint scanning can register and recognize biometrics anywhere on the display, there’s little to no sense for Apple to keep Face ID. With the addition of full-screen Touch ID, Face ID will likely be omitted, and that would pave the road for a full-screen, no-notch iPhone.

What’s interesting is that Face ID helped Apple remove the home button by eliminating Touch ID, and now Touch ID could help eliminate the notch by removing Face ID.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more information about the 2020 iPhones.