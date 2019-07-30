2020 iPhones to add ToF sensors for the back camera system

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo predicted yesterday that all three 2020 iPhone will have 5G capabilities. However, that was not the only prediction. Kuo says that two of the 2020 iPhones, probably the flagships (11s and 11s Max) will be getting ToF sensors on the back.

These time of flight sensors will be able to determine how far back objects are from the phone. While the applications are several, the simplest is laser auto-focus, something some Android smartphone manufacturers have been using for some time. More complex usage scenarios include Augmented Reality for the iPhone, and AR applications, to better “see” the world around them.

We predict that three new 2H20 iPhone models will all be equipped with front Face ID, and two of the new models will provide rear ToF. We estimate that shipments of iPhone models equipped with front and rear VCSEL (front structure light and rear ToF) will be 45mn units in 2020 — Ming-Chi Kuo

Kup added that the ToF sensor could “mainly improve the photo quality and offer AR applications”. He also predicted that next year’s Apple phones will feature significant design changes, and come in 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch screen sizes.