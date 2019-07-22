Apple reportedly considering 120Hz refresh rate on 2020 iPhones

A higher refresh rate makes the screen smoother when displaying motion, whether that’s scrolling through a list or playing a game, something that Android manufacturers have started to implement once OLED panels have evolved beyond their 60Hz limitations. The OnePlus 7 Pro uses 90Hz refresh rate, and the Razer Phone 2 bumps it up to 120Hz.

120Hz is also reportedly the refresh rate Apple is aiming for on its 2020 iPhones, according to a report. In order to achieve that, the iPhone-maker is allegedly already discussing the topic with Samsung and LG, its main display panel suppliers. There would also be a setting that would switch between the current, “regular” 60Hz refresh rate to 120Hz.

Apple isn’t a stranger to 120Hz, as it already has devices supporting this refresh rate. The 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pros from 2017 and 2018 are already running on 120Hz, Apple calling them ProMotion Display.