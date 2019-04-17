Report: 4.7-inch iPhone based on the iPhone 8 coming March 2020

The iPhone SE was popular because it offered a form factor that was easy to use, with a smaller screen compared to all the large display phones in the line-up. A recent report, citing unnamed sources from the supply chain, claims that a 4.7-inch iPhone, based on the iPhone 8 design, would be arriving in 2020.

A March iPhone release is something unusual, and so is shrinking the display. Still, the report claims said iPhone will feature the Apple A13 Bionic chip, 128GB of RAM, single camera on the back, and cost around $650.

Additionally, it may seem like Apple could equip this iPhone with a home button that will serve also as biometrics for Touch ID. Apple moved away from Touch ID but it is still supported on the newer iPads.

We’ll keep an eye out and let you know if we find out more. Until then, we’ll remain skeptical about this.