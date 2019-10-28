2020 iPhone may come with ‘ProMotion’ display with 120Hz refresh rate

The current iPhone lineup was launched a couple of months ago, but Apple is already working on the 2020 iPhone models. Now, there’s a new report from Digitimes that talks about the new displays that we could get.

The latest rumor concerning the 2020 iPhone lineup now mentions a new ‘ProMotion’ display with 120Hz refresh rate. This display first came to Apple products in 2017 with the 2017 iPad Pros. The main difference is that iPhones use OLED panels, and the iPads use LCDs. This new refresh rate speed would make swiping, scrolling, and other animations feel more fluid, and they would also improve media content consumption.