Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup is still shrouded in mystery, and all we know so far are sketchy leaks and concept renders. But as per a fresh report from Bloomberg, Apple will release two iPhone Pro models this year as well and two other lower-end phones to succeed the iPhone 11.

Talking about the upcoming iPhone Pro duo, the report says the two phones will also flaunt flat edges and more sharply rounded corners akin to the new iPad Pro that went official a few weeks ago. Notably, the two upcoming phones will also come equipped with a LiDAR sensor.

The LiDAR sensor will be used for collecting depth information for AR applications, indicating that Apple has big plans for augmented reality in the days to come. The 2020 iPhone Pro pair will reportedly pack three cameras, just like their respective predecessors, but there is no word if the resolution count or sensor size has gone up.

Source: Bloomberg

