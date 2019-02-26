2020 iPhones will feature a 5nm Apple Bionic chip, report claims

Apple’s A12 Bionic and Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 were the first application processors built using 7nm technology. Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 855 next, built using the same tech. It took the industry some time to switch to 7nm from 10nm, but it looks like the jump from 7nm to 5nm will take less time.

Buried deep inside a report on AI and 5G chips built using TSMC’s EUV-based process technology, lies a detail concerning Apple’s plans for the future. The report claims that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will continue to manufacture Apple’s Bionic chips in the near future.

Not only that, but “TSMC is expected to secure the first 5nm chip orders from Apple for the 2020 iPhones“, says the report. Shrinking chip components down to 5nm will allow more powerful chips, that consume less power. The 2020 iPhone, reportedly powered by a 5nm Apple Bionic chip, would go head-to-head with Android smartphones that will likely employ chips built on the same 5nm technology. The 2020 iPhones are also expected to bring 5G capabilities.