We have new rumors concerning the iPhone 12 lineup that’s expected for 2020. Well, more than a rumor, a prediction from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This time, he mentions the possibility of receiving up to five new iPhone models next year, and one of them could mark the end of an era.

iPhone 12 predictions for next year give us a 4.7-inch device with a single rear camera that may be the new iPhone SE 2. This new device could be presented during the first half of 2020, while the iPhone 12 lineup could arrive during the second half. This new series would include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with dual-lens rear camera, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with dual-lens rear camera, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with a triple-lens rear camera, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with triple-lens rear camera, they would all include OLED panels and 5G support. Kuo’s predictions also include two of the iPhone models we can expect in 2021. The first one could be a new iPhone SE 2 Plus with a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display, while the highest-end model could be the first iPhone to arrive without a Lightning port. This doesn’t sound strange since we’ve been expecting iPhones to start using USB-C ports. This wouldn’t be the first time Apple decides to remove a key feature in their devices, such as the headphone jack in the iPhone 7, or Touch ID in the iPhone X. However, this last one may return in a not so distant future.

Source: MacRumors