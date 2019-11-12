The Apple Watch Series 5 is just two months old, but the rumor mill is in motion talking about the Apple Watch Series 6. Likely to be announced at the 2020 iPhone even in September 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 will bring significant improvements, according to investor firm TF International Securities, cited by MacRumors.

In the paper, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the upcoming Apple Watch will be faster, possibly due to a hardware refresh. He also noted that it will feature improved water resistance, as well as faster Wi-Fi and cellular performance.

These performance improvements will be, according to the report, due to Apple’s alleged switch to liquid crystal polymer (LCP) material for the flexible circuit boards, instead of the current polyamide (PI) in the Series 5.

A possible upgrade to an Apple S6 chip is also in the cards, and, as far as improved water resistance is concerned, the report talks about, there are only speculations, but we’ll certainly revert to the topic once new details emerge.

Via: MacRumors