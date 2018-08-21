2019 won’t be a successful year for iPhone sales because of the iPhone X

Analysts of the tech world can usually foresee the future and tell us what might happen. Of course, they’re only human and we can’t expect to be perfect or always on point. For example, they said that the iPhone X was going to have a super cycle that never really took off and now they tell us that this year’s models won’t do as good in sales.

The iPhone X has been quite successful in sales. It wasn’t the sales record breaker Apple expected, but at least we know that millions of users have this new device. Based on this info, New Street Research’s Pierre Ferragu believes that this year’s models won’t sell as much. Every time people take longer to upgrade from one device to another and taking into consideration, the resemblance between the X and the phones that were getting this year. It’s very easy to believe his prediction.