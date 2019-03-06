OPPO showed off its 10x lossless hybrid zoom technology at MWC 2019. It’s basically a periscope-zoom camera, pretty much like what Huawei will use as a “world first” on the upcoming P30 Pro. At said event in Barcelona, OPPO revealed that the technology will be available later in the year, in Q2, on an upcoming OPPO smartphone, which we believe will be a flagship device.

OPPO Vice President Shen Brian couldn’t wait and started teasing said phone’s specs on Weibo. In case you had any doubts this will be a flagship, it will, straight from the horse’s mouth, be powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. Brian also confirmed the new 10x lossless hybrid zoom camera assembly and shared details about the battery, which will be rated 4,065mAh.

OPPO had a prototype device on display at MWC, in order to showcase the periscope-zoom camera. Said device featured the same chipset and camera system teased above, in addition to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We’re likely looking at the same phone, which will be ready for prime-time later this year.