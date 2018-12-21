Entire upcoming 2019 Moto G7 family purportedly leaked in these renders

We know Lenovo is preparing an entirely new Moto G7 line-up for 2019. It will be comprised of four total models, out of which we allegedly saw one earlier this year. A fresh report not only confirms the four model names, but also brings us leaked renders for each of the variants. They are going to reportedly be the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play.

All four models will feature displays with notches. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will have a waterdrop/teardrop notch, which is the smaller one, while the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play will bring full-fledged, wide notches. What the renders sadly reveal is that all four models will feature a relatively large bottom bezel, or chin. The Moto G7 and G7 Plus will feature a horizontal dual-camera setup, while the G7 Power and G7 Play will pack a vertical dual-camera arrangement.

You can check out the renders of individual models below, just keep in mind that at this stage, being too early, these might not end up being 100% legit.