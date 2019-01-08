Lenovo announces two Yoga laptops and a cool Yoga all-in-one

Lenovo brought three new Yoga laptops to Las Vegas this year. It’s the Lenovo Yoga S940, Yoga C730 with AMOLED, and the Yoga A940.

The Lenovo Yoga S940 (image above) will be priced starting $1,499.99 when it will become available in May 2019. It brings a sleek and slim design with a glass that wraps around the screen, something Lenovo calls Contour Glass. This way the bezels are kept at a minimum and a 90% plus screen to body ratio is achieved. It runs on Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor and can be configured with either 8- or 16GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD.

The display is a 13.9-inch panel with UHD resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, or FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution. Graphics are delivered by the integrated UHD 620 chip. Battery is claimed to last for up to 15 hours in FHD and 9.5 hours in UHD.

The Lenovo Yoga C730 with AMOLED (images above) will set you back $1,649.99 and will be available starting April 2019, but sadly not in the U.S. It’s a 2-in-1 convertible that now uses an OLED screen and comes with an Active Pen with more than 4,000 levels of sensitivity.

It also runs on the 8th generation Intel Core i7 platform and can be configured for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The display is a 15.6-inch OLED panel with UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Multimedia is blasting out of JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos and the battery is rated for up to 8 hours of usage.

The price of the Lenovo Yoga A940 (above) starts at $2,349.99 and will hit the shelves in March 2019. It’s an all-in-one PC that is based on a rotating 27-inch display. It has a dual-hinge construction that offers 25 degrees of drafting angle and supports the Active Pen. It too runs on the 8th gen Intel Core i7 chip with memory options including 8GB/16GB/32GB, and storage of 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD, or 1TB/2TB SATA HDD.

UHD and QHD versions of the 27-inch panel will be available and it will display images processed by the AMD Radeon RX560 graphics chip. It weighs 14.6kg and it can be optionally configured to have five speakers. It also includes a wireless charging pad for smartphones and other accessories. Lenovo will throw in three months of Adobe software as a trial.

There’s also a new Lenovo Yoga Mouse (above) that will retail for $69.99 starting June 2019. It has a twisting hinge design and contains a Laser beam when entering Presenter mode for easy pointing. Resolution is 1,600 DPI and connects via Bluetooth 4.0 or 2.4GHz Wireless USB.