USB-C in consideration with 2019 iPhones, iOS 13 will get dark mode

The MacBooks have USB-C. The iPad Pro now features USB-C. Soon, perhaps the iPhone will have USB-C.

One source has told Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman the company is testing some iPhone prototypes that feature a Type-C connector instead of the Lightning connector. It’s a far cry from a confirmation, but it does affirm previous rumblings on the topic.

This is among many developments on the 2019 iPhones — supposedly sequels to the iPhone XS and XS Max, codenamed D42 and D43, respectively, and an “update” to the entry-level iPhone XR — including an updated TrueDepth camera suite and a third rear camera to the main models.

The bulk of the fresh intelligence was about a new rear-facing camera that uses laser technology to sense object detail and proximity from up to 15 feet away — better than the 1 foot that the current dot-projection technology can muster. Sources say that this will help bulk Apple’s utility and credibility in mixed reality projects and could help fuel its own virtual reality headset as early as 2020.

New software for the multi-camera setup may possibly allow a photo or video to include a subject that was out of frame in one camera’s view by working in a wider-angle camera’s data.

The 3D camera system was originally intended to launch with the 2018 iPhones, but was delayed.

iOS 13 is also expected to introduce a new dark mode to improve eye comfort for nighttime use — Android Q has reportedly been working on a systemwide toggle as well — plus an extended video capture cache for Live Photos and iPad and CarPlay interface tweaks.