2019 iPhones to stay the same as 2018, but 2020 iPhones will all be OLED

There are plenty of rumors and chatter about the 2019 iPhone 11 models. Most recently we’ve heard reports that there might be at least two triple-camera models, in addition to faster and reverse wireless charging capabilities. Today’s report seems to nicely confirm a previous rumor according to which all 2019 iPhones will use OLED screens. About the only thing that is conflicting is the year, which, in this report, is not 2019, but 2010.

DigiTimes is citing unnamed sources claiming that in 2020, Apple will be releasing three iPhones with OLED screens. The display sizes mentioned are 5.42-, 6.06- and 6.67-inches. The current display sizes are 5.8-inches (iPhone Xs), 6.5-inches (iPhone Xs Max), and 6.1-inches (iPhone Xr).

The report also mentions that the 2019 iPhones will follow the setup from 2018, meaning two OLED iPhones and one LCD, with the exact dimensions as noted above for the current (2018) phones. The main display supplier is expected to remain Samsung, while LG Display and BOE will fight for Apple’s attention and a part of its OLED orders.