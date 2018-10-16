2019 iPhones will mirror current line-up of iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr
The ink barely dried on Apple’s iPhone event announcements, and we’re already looking to 2019, and what Apple is planning for the 2019 iPhones. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is more often than not spot-on when it comes to predicting all-things-Apple, predicts what the 2019 iPhones will be like. In a recent note to investors he suggested that next year’s Apple smartphone line-up will be a trio, just like this year.
Additionally, the 2019 iPhones will mirror the line-up this year with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. This means that next year we’ll likely see two OLED models with 5.8 and 6.5-inch screens, and one 6.1-inch LCD model.
The information is particularly interesting because this year the iPhones are in the “S” stage. This means that they’re just a minor spec-bump over last year’s iPhone X, and that next year we should expect a redesign. If Kuo is right, next year will see the same line-up with improved specs and software of course, but no major changes. We’re still almost a year out, so take this with a relatively large dose of skepticism.
