2019 iPhones will all use OLED screens, report claims

A Wall Street Journal report, at the beginning of the year, confirmed the triple-camera for the Max version of this year’s iPhone. The same report claimed that, just like in 2018, the 2019 iPhones will employ OLED screens for two of the models, and LED for the iPhone Xr successor. The same publication ran a conflicting report the other day, backtracking on the previous one, but at this stage it is normal as we’re nine months away from any possible announcement.

All three 2019 iPhones will employ OLED screens, including the iPhone Xr successor, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is yet unknown who exactly will be the supplier, or how much different these 2019 models will be from the 2018 versions.

There are plenty of (conflicting) reports suggesting larger batteries, faster wireless charging, and, of course, the addition of a third camera for the Max variant. With plenty of months to go, we’ll keep you posted about what the rumor mill spits out.