2019 iPhones will feature new antennas to facilitate indoor navigation

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 2019 iPhones will bring a new type of antenna system, switching from the current liquid crystal polymer (LCP) antenna technology to a new modified-PI antenna structure. What does all this mean? Well, for consumers, speed will remain the same for 4G LTE connections, but the 2019 iPhones will perform better when navigating indoors.

The reason behind the switch is mentioned as being production issues; switching to the new modified-PI antenna structure will, according to Kuo, increase production costs by 10-20 percent year-over-year.

The analyst also talked about the 2020 iPhones, which, will return to the current LCP antenna tech. Additionally, the 2020 iPhones will be 5G-enabled with modems from Samsung and Qualcomm, and Apple could probably sell 200 million of them.