2019 iPhones may come with a larger battery according to Ming-Chi Kuo

It seems that the new lineup of iPhones for 2019 is finally going to give its users bigger batteries. Ming-Chi Kuo has recently published a note that suggests that Apple will give bilateral wireless charging to all its 2019 devices.

We’re supposed to get three new iPhones, but that’s something that we already know by now. The most important issue is that these three models would be capable of charging Apple accessories such as the new AirPods or your Apple Watch Series 4 wirelessly. However, these devices need bigger batteries in order to charge other products and still have enough juice to get you through the day. Kuo predicts that the 5.8” iPhone’s battery would increase from 20 to 25%. The 6.5” iPhone or the Max version would increase its battery size from 10 to 15%, and the 6.1” variant or the XR would increase its size from 0 to 5%.