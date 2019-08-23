It seems that 2019 iPhones will have improved shatter resistance and Multi-Angle Face ID

A report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reveal many rumors for the upcoming Apple devices. We have seen improvements in the camera, but it seems that 2019 iPhones will also receive other upgrades that won’t be noticed at a simple glance.

Apparently, 2019 iPhones will have more new features besides their new triple camera. It has been said that they may be stylus compatible, but it doesn’t stop there. This new report claims that Face ID will now be able to capture a wider field of view. That means that you will be able to unlock your device even when placed on a table. On the inside, we would also receive a new co-processor known as “AMX”, and it would also improve performance in gaming. Maybe the most important one is a new matte finish that would include new shatter-resistance technology. This would be convenient, considering the prices Apple charge for their repairs.