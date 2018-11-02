2019 iPhones to feature upgraded Face ID tech

The new iPhones have just been recently released and there’s already talk about the 2019 iPhones. Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities predicts that the 2019 iPhones will feature upgraded Face ID systems. According to Kuo, Apple will most likely work on increasing the power of the flood illuminator, and thus increase recognition success in situations where ambient light interferes with Face ID.

The analyst also believes that Apple’s Face ID component suppliers, IQE, Lumentum, and Win Semi, will also benefit from this. Kuo also said in a previous note that the 2019 iPhones in the line-up will likely mirror the current line-up. We’ll likely see two OLED versions and an LCD variant. The analyst notes that the next generation iPads will likely be announced in Q4 of 2019, or Q1 of 2020. These iPads, he claims, will probably feature Apple’s new 3D modeling tech “Time of Fly” (ToF) in the camera. This technology, however, will most likely be employed on the 2020 iPhone, after successfully being implemented on the 2019 iPads.