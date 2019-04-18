Report details camera enhancements for 2019 iPhones

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said that the 2019 iPhone line-up will feature an upgraded 12MP FaceTime/TrueDepth camera, a step-up from the current 7MP. In addition to the megapixel bump, the new camera will add an additional lens going from a four-element to a five-element lens construction. This new camera will be present on the phones in the entire line-up.

Additionally, the triple-camera setup will be present on the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, according to Kuo. They will be adding a 12MP super-wide angle lens, which will be manufactured by Sony and have 1um pixel size. Interestingly, Kuo also mentioned that this third camera, as well as the new front-facing camera, will feature a black coating to blend in better with the bezels. While it makes sense on the front, we’re not sure what bezels he is talking about on the back.

For those interested in the 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor, this will be getting a new camera, adopting a dual-camera system, Kuo says.