More 2019 iPhone triple-camera details emerge

Chatter is intensifying and the topic seems to be the 2019 iPhone line-up. In a recent report, Japanese blog Macotakara claims that there will be two new 2019 iPhone models. They will allegedly have a 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED display. This information is in direct contradiction with previous rumors that suggested this year’s iPhones will be direct successors of the 2018 models, with little-to-no design changes and some spec-bumps.

The reason behind these two new models would allegedly be, according to the report, the adoption of the triple-camera setup we’ve seen leaked over the past couple of weeks and months. Physical changes are also mentioned, required by the larger size of the sensor behind that triple-camera setup. The report suggests that the 6.1-inch OLED variant will be 0.15mm thicker than the current iPhone Xs. The camera hump, however, will be 0.5 mm thinner, less protruding.

As far as the larger model is concerned, it would be about 0.4mm thicker than the iPhone Xs Max, but the camera hump might be narrowed by 0.25mm. Other reports have surfaced in the past couple of days contradicting the current one, but this is normal in this stage. Different sources claim different bits of information, but keep being skeptical, as things will be clearer as we get closer to the autumn iPhone event.