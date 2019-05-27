2019 iPhone could feature dual Bluetooth audio for multiple devices

If you have an Apple Mac computer, MacBook or iMac, you know that, when listening to music on iTunes, you are able to simultaneously play back audio, via AirPlay, to your speakers, Apple TV, your local computer, all at the same time. It’s a nice feature to either boost the volume of your playback, or stream the same song to different audio devices scattered throughout your party location.

Japanese blog Macotakara, who has a good track record in anticipating Apple’s moves, predicts that this year’s 2019 iPhone models will be able to stream audio to two separate Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Some Android devices made by Samsung or Huawei are already able to do that, but for iPhone users this would be a first. You could stream the same content to two different speakers, headphones, or you could stay connected to your headset while streaming music to your car’s audio system.

If Apple is really going to pursue this route, it is possible for older iPhones, which support Bluetooth 5.0, to get this functionality, via a software update. For the time being, keep skeptical about this report, but we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more.

Image: GadgetHacks