When it comes to the 2019 iPhone models, there’s no shortage of leaks. The last time we’ve seen alleged 2019 iPhone case molds was last month, when a leak allegedly showed off triple-camera setups on this year’s models for both the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max successors. Today, we’re getting another leak, backing up the claims of the previous one, and adding a double-camera confirmation in the 2019 iPhone Xr successor’s bag.

The fact that the iPhone 11r / iPhone XIr will inherit another camera, for a total of two, has been rumored for quite some time, with renders recently showing off how Apple will change things around. Today’s case mold leak seems to confirm exactly that, in addition to showing us what we’ve been hearing about the two flagship models.

In the case of the latter, the triple-camera setup, with an offset arrangement, has been suggested by so many reports that we’re now starting to take things for granted, even though we’re still months away from an official unveiling.

We’re not quite sure this is exactly what Apple is preparing, but with more and more reports agreeing on the topic, it’s hard to ignore the possibility.