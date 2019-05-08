2019 iPhone 11r / iPhone XIr gets rendered with dual-cameras

There have been several, and quite conflicting rumors when it comes to the 2019 iPhone XIr or iPhone 11r. Some even went as far as hinting that it too will get triple-cameras, as strange as it may sound. OnLeaks and Pricebaba have published, as usual, a set of renders based on leaks, rumors, reports, and other information they have managed to gather, showing off the iPhone Xr successor from all angles.

Blue, yellow/gold, white, and red are the colors featured in the renders which pretty much mirror the 2018 model, with the exception that the black one is missing. The rear features a dual-camera setup, one more than last year, arranged on a platter that resembles the latest renders we’ve seen of the alleged iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max.

Described as a “large square bump”, it features the LED flash offset between the two lenses, to their right. 6.1-inches is what we should expect from the screen size, something that has been confirmed by previous rumors as well, with apparently the same large notch housing the FaceID module and the rest of the hardware on the front top. Resolution is expected to stay the same at 1,792 x 828 pixels, probably on the same LCD panel.

150.9 x 76.1 x 7.8mm are the dimensions of the 2019 iPhone 11r, according to the report, and the camera system is hinted to be consisting of a pair of 12MP shooters, one for wide-angle shots, and one with a 2x zoom telephoto lens.

Check out the rest of the renders below.