2019 iPhone 11r / iPhone XIr will add two new colors, remove other two

The iPhone Xr, Apple’s current budget offering, is available in six colors: red, blue, yellow, white, black, and coral. However, according to reports, Apple will this year add two more colors which will replace two options currently available, probably based on appeal and data it collected from sales on the markets.

The colors on their way out will reportedly be coral and blue. Their place will be taken in the line-up by the new green and lavender shades.

The 2019 iPhone XIr / iPhone 11r was recently rendered with it new dual-camera setup, which will be the main addition to this year’s model. It will consist of two 12MP shooters, one for wide-angle shots, and one with a 2x zoom telephoto lens. Display size and resolution are expected to stay the same, at 6.1-inches, and 1,792 x 828 pixels.