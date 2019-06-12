2019 iPhone 11R battery will be 5% larger than the one inside the iPhone Xr

A recent report from Korea suggests that this year’s iPhone Xr successor, the 2019 iPhone 11R (or iPhone XIR, if you will) will have a slightly larger battery than its predecessor. 3,110mAh, to be specific, which is more than a 5% larger from the 2,942mAh unit powering the iPhone Xr.

The report mentions Chinese Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) as the supplier for the 2019 iPhone 11R batteries. The cheaper iPhone this year is also expected to pack a faster and more power-efficient processor, which, combined with the larger battery could give users a considerable bump in usage time.

Previous reports suggested that while there will be no major design changes, the iPhone 11R will get an extra camera, for a total of two. New color options are also rumored,