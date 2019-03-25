2019 iPhone 11 could wirelessly charge your accessories

Triple-cameras on a single model or more, rumors are all over the place regarding the 2019 iPhone 11. We’ve heard about OLED screens and faster wireless charging, and now a recent report talks about the iPhone 11 adopting a feature that is present on a couple of Android flagships. The Mate 20 Pro, the Galaxy S10, and most likely the P30 Pro are all capable of wirelessly charging accessories. Whether these are watches, other phones, or wireless earbuds, these devices can use their own power to fill up the batteries of other devices.

Relying on information from the Chinese supply chain, this report claims that the 2019 iPhone 11 will also feature bi-directional wireless charging. This means that the phone could be used to charge your Apple Watch or AirPods.

The report also mentions that Apple will likely stick to its proprietary Lightning cable and port, and not adopt USB Type-C. However, a faster, 18W charger, will, this time around, be bundled with the 2019 iPhone 11. While there’s still plenty of time until the 2019 iPhones arrive, the rumor mill is well in motion. And, with several reports claiming the same bi-directional wireless charging capability, we can add it to the list of “most-likely to happen” features.