2019 iPhone 11 to ditch Lightning and adopt USB-C?

As the iOS 13 beta has become available for developers, and soon for the public, people are starting to notice the differences. Whether these are early software mistakes, or real hints at what Apple is preparing for the 2019 iPhone 11 models is yet unknown.

What is known is that apparently, while on the restore screen, the standard imagery has been changed. In the past, there was a lightning cable that urged users to connect to iTunes. In the present, as seen above and below, it’s a USB-C cable that needs to be plugged into a computer.

Will the 2019 iPhone 11 ditch the Lightning port and cable in favor of USB-C? It’s anyone’s guess, but the current iOS 13 beta seems to hint at that. What do you think?