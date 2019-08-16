2019 iPhone 11 to use Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10 OLED panels

The Samsung Galaxy S10, and, more recently, the Samsung Galaxy Note10, have both received the highest score from DisplayMate, when their panels were tested. Why is this important to Apple iPhone fans? According to recent reports from Korea, this year’s upcoming iPhone 11 (or iPhone Pro) models will allegedly use the same OLED panels made by Samsung Display for the Galaxy flagships (most likely without the punch holes).

For the iPhone X, Xs, and Xs Max, Apple used custom OLED panels specifically built for the Cupertino-based company. These were codenamed LT2, but, according to the report, starting this year, Apple will use the M9 models, which are basically the same display panels you’ll find inside the S10 and Note10.

Samsung’s smartphones are known for using popping, vibrant, often times over-saturated colors, while Apple is keeping it more natural. The report doesn’t specify whether these M9 panels will be custom tuned for the iPhone, but we can expect Apple to maintain its high quality image reproduction. According to the latest reports, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max (or iPhone Pro), and iPhone 11R will be unveiled at a special event potentially happening on September 10.