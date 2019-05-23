These are the 2019 iPhone 11 model numbers

Apple’s 2019 iPhone 11 model numbers have been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s database. There are 11 model numbers corresponding to three different iPhones, as expected, which will be the iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max successors.

The model numbers are A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223. The iPhone Xr successor, tentatively dubbed the iPhone 11r (or iPhone XIR) will likely be available in three models, with the numbers A2111, A2161, A2215.

The rest of them, eight, belong to the iPhone 11 (iPhone XI) and iPhone 11 Max (iPhone XI Max). The fact that there are so many model numbers can be explained by Apple selling different configurations in different markets, depending on network band compatibility.

Check out the screenshot from the database below. While it doesn’t reveal much, it confirms at least the number of devices, and 2019 iPhone 11 model numbers.