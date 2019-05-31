Renders hint final 2019 iPhone 11 design. Check these out!

While the 2019 iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI) is still at least four months out, the rumor mill has been in motion for quite some time. We’ve heard plenty of chatter about the triangular triple-camera system, dual Bluetooth streaming, new antenna design, fast charging, and many more. You can catch up on everything here.

Compiling all the rumors and leaks, Waqar Khan has put together some renders of the 2019 iPhone 11 (below), as well as a concept video (at the bottom of the post). These show off the 2019 iPhone 11 as rumored, with the three cameras on the back. Other than that, everything seems to be identical to the iPhone X or iPhone Xs, but the real story here is the camera hump, and the three lenses it houses.

Another interesting bit, if you look carefully, is that the mute switch on the side is round in these renders, like the one Apple is employing on the iPad Pro, sliding down

Check out the images and the video, and let us know what. you think.