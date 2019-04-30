iOS

2019 iPhone 11 to ship with 18W power adaptor, USB-C to Lightning cable

iPhone 11

A set of fresh rumors is trying to anticipate some additional specifications and features of Apple’s 2019 iPhones. It is rumored that the iPhone XR successor will inherit a dual-camera setup consisting of a wide-angle and a telephoto lens, while the iPhone Xs and Xs Max successors will both adopt triple-camera setups.

We’ve recently seen some leaked renders that show the triple-camera setup and a redesigned back glass, something that has been mentioned in today’s report as well. Additionally, Macotakara writes that the three display sizes will be 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches for the OLED models, and 6.1-inches for the LCD-equipped XR successor. These are the same dimensions for displays as those found on the current models.

Additionally, the report mentions that the 2019 iPhones will ship with USB-C to Lightning cables, as well as the USB-C 18W power adapter. As usual with reports and rumors this early, you need to treat them with a healthy dose of skepticism, but we’ll report back as soon as we hear additional informati0n.

Via
Redmond Pie
Source
Macotakara
