Sprint “flashes” a big sale on iPhone 8

With September and the announcement of new iPhones just about a month away, we’d figure it’d be about time retailers put the hammer down on deals for the iPhones they’re currently holding. The iPhone X promotions have been getting more aggressive lately and now Sprint is bringing those deals down with the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 will be available for $8 per month after credits on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. Customers can lease to own by paying the same rate for an additional 6 months. A 64GB iPhone 8 usually costing $699 will now only cost $192 — no “buy one, get one” requirements here.

Sprint also shared a video with us promoting this sale, which goes from July 31 to August 9. See what you think of it.

Sprint
iOS, Phones
Apple, carriers, Deals, discounts, iPhone 8, News, Sprint, US
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.