Fresh leaks of the new iPhone X Plus and LCD iPhone dummy units

Great changes have arrived with the design of the new iPhones this year. According to the leaks that have surfaced, we can now be sure that last year’s iPhone X has set new standards for all the new iPhone devices that are coming soon.

2018 iPhone X Plus (6.5-inch) and iPhone (6.1-inch) Dummy Models. pic.twitter.com/QrgkT6u0vS — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 29, 2018

Ben Geskin has leaked some images of what are supposed to be almost the real deal. An iPhone X Plus with a 6.5” screen and a 6.1” iPhone with LCD screen. Similar images have also appeared on Slash Leaks and they help us believe. We can now expect that all the previous leaks and renders have had at least some truth in them, or at least we can hope that Apple fans are really happy right now.