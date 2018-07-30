5G Huawei phones to use cooling modules from Auras Technology

Huawei wants to announce the world’s first 5G-enabled smartphone in less than a year. June 2019 is what the chatter in the industry mentions, and one key supplier has been apparently chosen as exclusive for an indispensable component: Taiwan-based Auras Technology.

Cooling modules made by Auras will be used on 5G Huawei phones, reportedly, as the company didn’t comment on the rumors. However, Auras chairman YS Lin said that 5G technology being much faster (more than 10 times) than 4G, smartphone manufacturers will have to seek out and adopt high-performance thermal solutions.

0.4mm heat dissipation copper sheets are what sources claim Huawei will employ in the cooling modules which are designed to absorb and dissipate heat generated from high transfer rates. Apparently, there will be no problem with producing volumes, as heat dissipation copper sheets are applied in volumes inside high-end slim notebooks.

The copper sheets are capable of dissipating higher temperatures faster than graphite sheets currently employed in smartphones, though their price is higher. With an early adoption of 5G, Huawei (currently third after Samsung and Apple) aims to conquer the second spot, by focusing on the world’s first 5G smartphone, beating Samsung to the market with the first foldable model, and capitalizing on its sales momentum.