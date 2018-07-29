Next-gen iPad Pro and its’ bezels get real shrunk

Updates to the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are due and both will have remarkable reductions in their footprint and a change in primary orientation.

Macotakara, which has also reported on manufacturing delays for the iPhone 9, reports that the both models will retain the same size displays, but will consequently have decimated bezels.

Model Current (H x W x T mm) Rumored ( H x W x T mm) 10.5 inches 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 247.5 x 178.7 x 6.0 12.9 inches 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9 280 x 215 x 6.4

With the exception of the width of the 10.5-inch model, all other dimensions on both items will take a squeeze. The edges will be diamond-chamfered similarly as the iPhone SE was.

As the bezels take the fall, the physical home button will, too, in favor of a TrueDepth camera system for Face ID authentication. The device’s two microphones will no longer be placed diametrically apart, but close together on the top side of the display.

These changes will require the iPad to be used in its native vertical orientation more often and, as such, accessories such as keyboard folios will adjust to cover the narrow bottom side of the device, where the Smart Connector will be replaced next to the Lightning port.

Finally, just two years after its demise on the iPhone, Macotakara reports from supplier sources that the 3.5mm headphone jack will take the fall from the iPad. No word on if there would be an included dongle, though.