This is the Clearly White Google Pixel 3 XL you’ll want to get

We’ve seen pictures of the upcoming Just Black Google Pixel 3 XL early last month. Not only did they reveal the looks of the phone but confirmed the notch as well. We also know that the phone will feature a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a dual-front-facing camera.

This time around we’re looking at real life pictures of the upcoming Clearly White Google Pixel 3XL. They also testify to the fact that there will be a 64GB storage option available as well. Other than looking at its color, we get a better look at the notch you’ll love so much (and this one is rather tall!), as well as the bottom front-firing speaker.

Of note is that apparently the back features a single piece of glass, but the top part is glossy, while the rest is matte. Wireless charging is yet unconfirmed but at the rate of these leaks we’re pretty sure more information will be unveiled soon.

While both these pictures and the ones from last month are most probably depicting pre-production units (or prototypes), we’re pretty sure that the outer aspect will suffer little to no changes. The phone will likely be unveiled in October, and we’re curious to find out whether more colors will be added to the mix or not.