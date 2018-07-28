Samsung Galaxy S10 unbreakable panel? Honor Note 10 battery – Pocketnow Daily

Start protecting yourself on the web at https://nordvpn.com/pocketnow or use code pocketnow and save 77%!

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, Samsung announces their ‘Unbreakable Panel’ which will likely come with their foldable smartphones along with the Galaxy S10. The company also wants to approach productivity with the Galaxy Note 9 by using a cable instead of a dock. We get confirmation that the Honor Note 10 will bring a 5,000 mAh battery with an official teaser that also hints at a cooling system as well. Facebook lost $120 billion in the past quarter and some investors are looking to alternative securities with tech firms like Amazon. We end today’s show with the announcement of Lenovo’s new Google Assistant-powered Smart Display that is already available in stores.

