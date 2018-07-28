Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 unbreakable panel? Honor Note 10 battery – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Start protecting yourself on the web at https://nordvpn.com/pocketnow or use code pocketnow and save 77%!

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, Samsung announces their ‘Unbreakable Panel’ which will likely come with their foldable smartphones along with the Galaxy S10. The company also wants to approach productivity with the Galaxy Note 9 by using a cable instead of a dock. We get confirmation that the Honor Note 10 will bring a 5,000 mAh battery with an official teaser that also hints at a cooling system as well. Facebook lost $120 billion in the past quarter and some investors are looking to alternative securities with tech firms like Amazon. We end today’s show with the announcement of Lenovo’s new Google Assistant-powered Smart Display that is already available in stores.

If you can’t watch the video below, subscribe to our podcast version to keep up with the latest in mobile tech news!


Can the “Unbreakable Panel” keep Samsung’s Super AMOLED screens safe?

With Galaxy Note 9, Samsung could approach productivity with DeX cable

Upcoming Honor Note10 battery confirmed at 5,000mAh

Facebook reports bad quarter, and loses $120B in the process

Google says Lenovo Smart Display now in stores

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.