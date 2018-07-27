Samsung Galaxy Note 9 accessories leak gallore

With less than two weeks until the official unveiling, the Galaxy Note 9 already has no secrets. However, we heard nothing regarding the upcoming Note 9 accessories, and we know they always accompany flagship phones. That changes as we’re treated to a massive gallery of upcoming Note 9 accessories.

S-Pen, Clear View Standing Cover, LED View Cover, and Protective Standing Cover. You can find some of these below, but check out the original source for the entire gallery.

What we’re seeing is Samsung offering the S-Pen for the first time in multiple colors. At least five, according to the leaks, so you can mix and match your color Note 9 with the matching, or contrasting shade S-Pen. Yellow, blue, black, violet and brown are the colors we’ve seen so far. Color isn’t the only new trick up the S-Pen’s sleeve, as the pointing device will also feature Bluetooth for the first time.

A protective sillicone cover with a kick-stand will also probably be available, in several colors, and apparently it will be MIL-STD 810G-spec rated. Same goes, at least color-wise, for the rest of the accessories leaked.

The Galaxy Note 9 might be “just another Note” according to some, but it’s clear that Samsung wants to add some lifestyle options to the business-attire of the Note. Let us know in the comments below what you think!